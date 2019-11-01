Hewitt (neck) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game at Miami.

Hewitt wasn't expected to be available this weekend but kept alive a slim chance of suiting up after working as a limited practice participant Friday. C.J. Mosley (groin) is also out and Blake Cashman (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Jets with James Burgess, B.J. Bello and Frankie Luvu -- all of whom joined the 53-man roster within the last week -- to work at inside linebacker.

