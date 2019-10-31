Hewitt (neck) will not practice Thursday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Hewitt has missed the last two games due to a neck injury, and he's not trending in the right direction for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Dolphins. As of Thursday, James Burgess and B.J. Bello are the Jets' only healthy inside linebackers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories