Bawden caught his lone target for eight yards in Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns.

Bawden was elevated from the practice squad Thursday, but he has spent most of the season on the Jets' roster, as this was his 15th appearance of 2023. The fullback has rushed twice for four yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 21 yards in 2023, flashing reliable on hands on the rare occasions that his number gets called.