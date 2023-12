The Jets elevated Bawden to their active roster Saturday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

After letting Bawden go Wednesday, New York decided to bring him back on its practice squad Friday, and the fullback has since been elevated to the team's active roster. The 27-year-old has appeared in all 14 of the Jets' games thus far, tallying 17 yards from scrimmage on four touches and playing 266 snaps on special teams.