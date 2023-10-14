Bawden is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles with a calf injury.

After sitting out the Jets' first Week 6 practice Wednesday, Bawden upgraded to limited participation Thursday and then full activity Friday. He should have a good chance at suiting up Sunday, but his availability won't be confirmed until the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The only fullback on the Jets' roster, Bawden has dressed for each of the team's first five games and scored a one-yard touchdown on his lone carry this season.