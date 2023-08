Bawden re-signed with the Jets on Wednesday after the team released him Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Bawden's return isn't exactly surprising, as after cutting him New York didn't have another full back on the 53-man roster. After missing the entire 2022 season, Bawden will work to bounce back in 2023. He stands to contribute mostly as a blocker, opening up lanes for Breece Hall (knee) and Dalvin Cook.