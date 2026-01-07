Folk made 28 of 29 field-goal attempts and all 22 of his extra-point tries over 16 games during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Jets finished with the NFL's fourth-lowest-scoring offense, so opportunities weren't exactly ripe for Folk. However, the veteran kicker was outstanding when called upon, missing just one of his 51 total kicks. Folk made a career-best seven FGs from 50-plus yards out, with his only miss of the season being a 55-yard try in Week 13. He's slated to be a free agent, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Jets try to bring Folk back considering his very strong recent success -- he's led NFL kickers in FG accuracy each of the past three campaigns, going a tremendous 78-for-81 during that span.