Folk made both of his field-goal attempts in Saturday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.

Folk connected on his first two field-goal attempts of the preseason after Harrison Mevis went 3-for-3 in the preseason opener against the Packers. Most questions about the 40-year-old Folk's ability are tied to power rather than accuracy, so it's no surprise he had no trouble making field goals of 38 and 31 yards Saturday. Folk remains the favorite over Mevis in the Jets' kicking competition.