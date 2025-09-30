Folk made both of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt Monday in a loss to Miami.

Folk ended the first half in impressive fashion, making a 58-yard field goal as time expired for the longest successful attempt of his career. The grizzled veteran added a mere 50-yard make early in the fourth quarter and also made his only extra-point try. Folk has gone a perfect 7-for-7 on field-goal attempts (including 4-for-4 from 50-plus yards) and has made all seven of his extra-point tries through four weeks.