Folk made his only field-goal try and extra-point attempt in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

Folk was able to convert a 42-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter, making the most of his only opportunity on the day. The kicker has now gone back-to-back contests without attempting multiple field goals, something he hadn't done to this point in the season. Folk is now up to a perfect 20-for-20 on field-goal tries over 11 contests this year.