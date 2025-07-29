Head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Folk has signed with New York, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Folk, who kicked for the Jets from 2010-16, suited up for 14 regular-season games with the Titans in 2024 and remained impressive, converting 21 of 22 field-goal attempts (including all six of his kicks from 50-plus yards out) and all 25 of his extra-point tries. Now entering his age-41 season, Folk will be the favorite to start for New York in Week 1 as long as he proves throughout training camp that his consistency hasn't slipped. His primary competition will be UFL standout Harrison Mevis, after the team waived Caden Davis on Tuesday.