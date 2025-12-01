Folk made two of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in the Jets' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Folk entered Week 13 having made all 35 of his kicks this season, and his first miss came in the third quarter Sunday, as he was short on a 55-yard attempt in the third quarter. Folk was kicking in sloppy, rainy conditions but was able to redeem himself with a 56-yard, game-winner as time expired in the fourth quarter, as he barely snuck it inside the left upright just above the crossbar. On the season, Folk has converted 22 of 23 field-goal attempts and all 18 of his extra points.