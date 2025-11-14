Folk did not attempt a field goal and made both of his PATs in Thursday night's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

Folk went without a field-goal try for the first time this season and Thursday's performance marked the first contest in which he didn't make multiple field goals since Week 2. The kicker has gone a perfect 19-for-19 on field-goal tries, including 5-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making all 14 of his PATs over 10 games this year.