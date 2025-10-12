Folk made all three of his field-goal tries during the Jets' 13-11 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

The Jets offense struggled to move the ball down the field Sunday, but Folk helped New York keep pace with field goals from 52, 41 and 38 yards. His three made field goals were his most in a game in 2025, and the veteran kicker has converted on all 12 of his field-goal attempts and all seven of his extra-point tries through the first six games of the regular season.