Folk connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Jets' 39-38 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Folk put the Jets on the board early in the second quarter with a 46-yard field goal before connecting on two more chips shots from 25 and 24 yards. The 15-year veteran has yet to miss a kick through eight regular-season games, having gone 17-for-17 on field-goal tries and 9-for-9 on extra-point attempts in 2025.