Folk made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his point-after tries during the Jets' 27-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The Jets' defense and special teams did most of the scoring in the first half, and Folk helped give his team a three-point lead with a 26-yard chip shot at the end of the second quarter. He followed that up with a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, which gave the Jets a 10-point cushion. Folk has made at least two field goals in eight of the first nine games of the regular season and has converted on all 19 of his field-goal attempts and each of his 21 extra-point tries in 2025.