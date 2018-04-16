The Jets have claimed Rose off waivers from the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cairo Santos is also on the Jets' roster, so Rose isn't guaranteed anything in his new context, but he will presumably compete to fill the team's place-kicking role, held last year by Chandler Catanzaro. Rose spent time with both Washington and Los Angeles in 2017, en route to converting 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra-point tries.