Jets' Obum Gwacham: Inks deal with Jets
Gwacham signed a contract Wednesday with the Jets, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.
Gwacham takes the roster spot of fellow linebacker Dylan Donahue (elbow), who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Considering Donahue saw double-digit defensive snaps each of the past three weeks, Gwacham could have a small role with the Jets right out of the gate.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.