Gwacham signed a contract Wednesday with the Jets, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Gwacham takes the roster spot of fellow linebacker Dylan Donahue (elbow), who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Considering Donahue saw double-digit defensive snaps each of the past three weeks, Gwacham could have a small role with the Jets right out of the gate.

