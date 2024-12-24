Jets interim head Jeff Ulbrich said Fashanu (foot) is dealing with a plantar fascia injury and will be placed on injured reserve, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Penn State product was a first-round pick by the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft and enjoyed a strong rookie season, emerging as a starter at left tackle after Tyron Smith suffered a neck injury in November. Max Mitchell will likely take over as a starter with Fashanu now set to be sidelined for the Jets' final two games. Ulbrich added that Fashanu won't require surgery on his foot and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the Jets' offseason program.