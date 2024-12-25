The Jets placed Fashanu (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

The No. 11 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft made his NFL regular-season debut at right tackle in Week 3 against the Patriots. Fashanu remained at that position for the following two games, and after reverting to a reserve role, he ended up starting at left tackle in each of the Jets' last five games due to Tyron Smith (neck) being placed on injured reserve in November. The Jets faced multiple injuries to its offensive line, and Fashanu showed his versatility when he played 37 snaps at right guard in Week 9 against the Texans. Fashanu will end 2024 on IR due to a foot injury he suffered against the Rams this past Sunday, but he won't require surgery and should be fully healthy for the start of training camp. Max Mitchell is the top candidate to take over at left tackle for the final two games of the regular season due to Fashanu's injury.