Cooper caught eight of 11 targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 35-12 loss to the Chiefs.

Cooper worked as the clear No.1 receiver for the Jets in the absence of Garrett Wilson (concussion), leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while Adonai Mitchell failed to catch any of his seven targets. Prior to finishing without a target in the Week 8 loss to the Raiders, Cooper delivered consecutive performances with at least 103 yards and a touchdown, so he has been effective in three of four games since returning from an IR stint due to a Week 1 ankle injury. Even if Wilson returns in Week 10, Cooper looks likely to remain involved in what could be a pass-heavy game plan against the Bills.