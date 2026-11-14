Cooper (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, is expected to be available, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Cooper was working through an ankle issue during Week 10 prep and drew the questionable tag after logging a full practice Friday. The rookie first-round wide receiver is on track to suit up Sunday, and the same goes for Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Adonai Mitchell (knee). Wilson did not play against the Chiefs in Week 9, and in his absence, Cooper caught a season-high eight passes (on 11 targets) for 58 yards in a 35-12 loss for the Jets.