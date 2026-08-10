Jets' Omar Cooper: Listed behind returnees on depth chart

Cooper is listed behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchellon the Jets' initial unofficial depth chart, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Preseason depth charts can often be taken with a grain of salt, especially when it comes to rookies and it's not especially surprising to see Cooper listed behind a pair of returnees. In any case, the 2026 first-rounder figures to see his share of snaps out of the gate this season in three-receiver sets, with the Indiana product's fantasy upside hinging on how quickly and how well he and veteran QB Geno Smith build their on-field chemistry.