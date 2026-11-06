Cooper and Adonai Mitchell will be the Jets' top wide receivers with Garrett Wilson (concussion) unavailable for Sunday's game at Kansas City, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

After back-to-back 100-yard games in his first two weeks off injured reserve, Cooper ran 26 routes last week without registering a target in the 38-33 loss to Las Vegas. Mitchell caught seven of nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown, also running 26 routes, and Cimini's report notes that Mitchell "will become the No. 1 receiver" in Wilson's absence. Both Mitchell and Cooper figure to get plenty of snaps and routes, but targets and production aren't as assured.