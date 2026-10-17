Cooper (ankle) is being activated from injured reserve Saturday and is expected to be available for Sunday's AFC East tilt against the Patriots, Connor Hughes of SNY TV reports.

Cooper earned the questionable tag for Week 6 after logging a full practice Friday, and it looks like the rookie first-rounder will be back on the field after spending the last four weeks on injured reserve due to an ankle injury he sustained against the Titans in Week 1. With Adonai Mitchell (finger) sidelined, Cooper could slide into the Jets' WR2 role behind Garrett Wilson for Sunday's contest.