The Jets are expected to place Cooper (ankle) on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cooper suffered a sprained ankle early on in his pro debut this past Sunday at Tennessee that left him week to week. He predictably didn't practice during Week 2 prep and then was ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Once he's officially on injured reserve, Cooper will need to miss at least the next four games, at which point New York will be able to designate him for return from IR. In the meantime, Isaiah Williams figures to take on a bigger role behind Garrett Williams and Adonai Mitchell.