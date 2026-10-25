Cooper caught all five of his targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Cooper topped 100 receiving yards with a TD for the second time in as many games since returning from an ankle injury sustained in his regular-season debut. The rookie 30th overall pick had a 52-yard catch in the first quarter and a 60-yard catch in the third, then added a three-yard touchdown reception three plays after the second long catch. Cooper has been a big-play machine when healthy, and he'll look to build on his strong start in Week 8 against the Raiders.