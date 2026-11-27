Head coach Aaron Glenn announced Friday that Cooper (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Cooper will miss a second consecutive game Sunday, bringing him up to six total absences as a result of ankle injuries during his rookie campaign. Adonai Mitchell is set to start on the outside opposite Garrett Wilson, with Isaiah Williams manning the slot, though another elevation for practice-squad WR Sterling Shepard could be on the table after Shepard scored twice in the Week 11 win over the Chargers. Cooper's next chance to play will be a Week 14 home game against the Broncos following the Jets' Week 13 bye.