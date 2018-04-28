Jets' Parry Nickerson: Drafted by New York

The Jets selected Nickerson in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 179th overall.

Projected to go earlier than this, Nickerson is a tough-nosed cornerback who posted a 4.32-second forty-yard dash at the combine -- which tied for the fastest mark among all participants. His biggest knock is his lack of size, as the Tulane product stands 5-foot-10 while weighing 182 pounds, but his aggressive nature bodes well for his ability to make tackles at the NFL level. In New York, Nickerson projects best as a nickel cornerback and could realistically see regular playing time as a rookie.