Jets' Parry Nickerson: Sidelined with hamstring injury
Nickerson did not participate in Monday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Nickerson dropped to the Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft despite tying for the fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine. It's unclear how severe the hamstring injury is, but there is a decent chance Nickerson plays a role in the Jets' secondary this season as a rookie so long as he gets healthy.
