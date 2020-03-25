Play

Onwuasor agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Onwuasor saw his usage in Baltimore dwindle down the stretch of the 2019 campaign, after he returned from a high-ankle sprain sustained early October, but he stands to be fully healthy in time to kick off the 2020 regular season. Considering the Jets' lack of depth at inside linebacker behind starters C.J. Mosley (groin) and Avery Williamson (knee), both of whom are recovering from substantial injuries, he could be in line for a significant role on defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories