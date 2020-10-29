Onwuasor (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Onwuasor was expected to start at inside linebacker for the Jets after spending four years in Baltimore, but he ended up on injured reserve to begin the year. If practice goes well this week, he could return for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If he can't go, however, Neville Hewitt and Avery Williamson should continue starting at the position.