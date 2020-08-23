site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-patrick-onwuasor-suffers-knee-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Patrick Onwuasor: Suffers knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Onwuasor sustained a knee injury during Saturday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The Jets are relying on Onwuasor to handle a key depth role at inside linebacker, following C.J. Mosley's decision to opt out, so it'll be worth monitoring how long he's forced to remain sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read