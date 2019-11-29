Play

Worrilow (quadriceps) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Worrilow didn't practice in any capacity this week, and he'll miss his third straight game due to a lingering quad issue. The 29-year-old's absence is a blow to New York's special-teams unit.

