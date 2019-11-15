Play

Worrilow has a quadriceps injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington.

Worrilow signed with the Jets on Nov. 5 and apparently picked up the quad injury during his first game with the team. The 29-year-old exclusively played special teams in his team debut, so the defense is unlikely to feel his absence.

