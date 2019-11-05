Worrilow will sign with the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Worrilow had announced his retirement in late August but subsequently worked out for the Eagles. He never signed a deal, however. The 29-year-old hasn't played in the NFL since 2017 yet could see a heavy workload with the Jets hurting at linebacker right now. He has 413 tackles (262 solo) in 72 career games, spanning five seasons.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories