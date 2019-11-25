Play

Worrilow (quadriceps) is expected to return to practice this week, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

After missing the last two games, Worrilow has a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals if the week goes well. The 29-year-old will likely stick to a special-teams role should he make a return.

