Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons that the foot injury Winfrey sustained is "really bad" and that the defensive tackle is probably done for the season, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Winfrey sustained the ankle injury on a Falcons' field goal attempt. He had his right leg stabilized in a cast and was surrounded by teammates before being carted off the field. It was Winfrey's first game of the season and seems to be his last as he finished Sunday's contest with three tackles.