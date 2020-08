Guerriero signed a contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Guerriero was extremely productive in his final collegiate season at Monmouth -- an FCS school -- with 298 carries for 1,995 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 336 yards and two scores. The production is backed up by impressive athleticism -- he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. His best chance to get on the roster could be as a returner.