The Jets claimed Mathis off waivers Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mathis was waived by the Commanders on Saturday after being a healthy scratch in each of the last three games. He'll join the Jets and could suit up for the regular-season finale against the Dolphins on Sunday. Mathis appeared in 12 regular-season games for Washington and accumulated 17 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defense.
More News
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Set for 2023 debut•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Designated for return from IR•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Headed to IR•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Dealing with preseason injury•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Full participant at OTAs•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Undergoes successful surgery•