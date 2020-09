Desir was benched for the second half of Sunday's 27-17 loss to Buffalo, finishing the game with six tackles (four solo).

The Bills scored all three of their touchdowns in the first half, as Desir was overmatched by the wide receiver duo of Stefon Diggs and John Brown. Desir spent the second half on the bench as a result of his poor play, and it remains to be seen whether the veteran cornerback can reclaim his starting job for the Week 2 matchup with the 49ers.