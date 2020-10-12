Desir had a team-high 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Arizona.
Desir continues to deliver strong performances in the box score, even as his on-field impact remains minimal if not negative. Given how large of a cushion Desir is forced to give receivers in front of him to make up for his lack of speed in coverage, he should continue to get plenty of opportunities for tackles if opposing quarterbacks take the open underneath routes like Kyler Murray did for much of this game. He has 19 tackles over the past two games.