Desire recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

Desir is having a perplexing season, as he now sits alone atop the league's interception leader board with three but has also been one of the NFL's worst cornerbacks in coverage. He let a sure interception go right through his hands for a 48-yard Jerry Jeudy touchdown in the second quarter, but Desir came back with a nice interception along the sideline on the very next drive, and he picked off rookie quarterback Brett Rypien again early in the fourth quarter, returning the latter interception for a 35-yard touchdown. Desir continues to get burned on the outside with regularity due to his subpar speed, but he's also able to lure quarterbacks into mistakes with his veteran savvy. On a Jets team with few viable healthy alternatives at his position, Desir's good qualities should keep him in a starting role despite his obvious deficiencies.