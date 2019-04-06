Jets' Quadree Henderson: Signs with Jets
Henderson agreed to a deal with the Jets on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After being released by the Giants on Wednesday, all Henderson had to do was travel across town for a new job. The 22-year-old speedster showed glimpses of potential as a return man before fracturing his shoulder in November. He figures to compete for that role with the Jets.
