Henderson agreed to a deal with the Jets on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

After being released by the Giants on Wednesday, all Henderson had to do was travel across town for a new job. The 22-year-old speedster showed glimpses of potential as a return man before fracturing his shoulder in November. He figures to compete for that role with the Jets.

