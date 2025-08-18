Skinner caught all four of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.

Skinner is one of the few Jets who managed to raise his stock in what was an ugly second preseason game for most of the team. He caught a four-yard touchdown pass from fellow undrafted rookie Brady Cook in the fourth quarter. Skinner's a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he has a decent chance of sticking as a member of the practice squad with the Jets in 2025.