Adeboyejo signed a contract with the Jets on Friday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

The Jets were able to sign Adeboyejo after waiving J.J. Jones on Friday. The 24-year-old has been without a team since the Ravens waived him with a non-football injury designation July 25. Adeboyejo is seemingly healthy now and will try to battle for a spot on the depth chart as the deadline for roster cuts loom.

