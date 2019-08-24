Jets' Quincy Adeboyejo: Signs with Jets
Adeboyejo signed a contract with the Jets on Friday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.
The Jets were able to sign Adeboyejo after waiving J.J. Jones on Friday. The 24-year-old has been without a team since the Ravens waived him with a non-football injury designation July 25. Adeboyejo is seemingly healthy now and will try to battle for a spot on the depth chart as the deadline for roster cuts loom.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...