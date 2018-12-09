Enuwna was removed late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bills with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The wideout more than likely aggravated the high-ankle sprain that prevented him from playing in Weeks 7 and 8 and has made him a fixture on the Jets' injury reports ever since. It's unclear at this time how significant Enunwa's setback might be, but the Jets should offer an update on his condition coming out of halftime.