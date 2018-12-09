Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Aggravates ankle
Enuwna was removed late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bills with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The wideout more than likely aggravated the high-ankle sprain that prevented him from playing in Weeks 7 and 8 and has made him a fixture on the Jets' injury reports ever since. It's unclear at this time how significant Enunwa's setback might be, but the Jets should offer an update on his condition coming out of halftime.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14