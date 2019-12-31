General manager Joe Douglas said the Jets hope Enunwa (neck) is ready for the 2020 season, and they want him in New York if he is, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Enunwa sustained his second serious neck injury in three years when he was hurt in Week 1, and there haven't been any notable reports on his medical recovery. However, Enunwa is signed through the 2022 season with over $20 million in guaranteed cash, so the Jets would predictably like him to come back healthy. The 27-year-old played 11 games in the 2018 season, recording 38 receptions for 449 yards and a score.