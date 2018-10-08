Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Blanked by Broncos
Enunwa failed to come down with any of his five targets in Sunday's 34-16 win over the Broncos.
Enunwa came into this contest as New York's clear-cut top aerial option, but this time he took a back seat to Robby Anderson (three catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns). Of Enunwa's five missed connections with quarterback Sam Darnold, one was a deep ball that was just out of his reach in the end zone. Given his strong rapport with Darnold prior to this dud, Enunwa should bounce back in Week 6 against the Colts.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Good to go this week•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Limited by hip issue•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Musters 66 yards in Jacksonville•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Paces pass catchers in Week 3 loss•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Leading receiver in Week 2 loss•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Enjoys strong return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5