Enunwa failed to come down with any of his five targets in Sunday's 34-16 win over the Broncos.

Enunwa came into this contest as New York's clear-cut top aerial option, but this time he took a back seat to Robby Anderson (three catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns). Of Enunwa's five missed connections with quarterback Sam Darnold, one was a deep ball that was just out of his reach in the end zone. Given his strong rapport with Darnold prior to this dud, Enunwa should bounce back in Week 6 against the Colts.